Maa Gajalakshmi puja begins in Dhenkanal, Mandaps shining in colorful lights, watch

By Himanshu
Goddess Gajalaxmi puja mandap in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: The famous Goddess Gajalaxmi Puja has begun in Dhenkanal of Odisha. The puja is going on at various puja mandaps in the town.

On the first day yesterday after worship of Goddess Gajalakshmi’s idol in the mandaps at around 9 PM, devotees were allowed to get darshan of the mother Goddess, the giver of wealth.

The whole of Dhenkanal city is bustling for Lakshmi Puja. Maa’s idol will be worshiped for 11 days in various puja mandaps here. The festive fervour has gripped the whole of Dhenkanal from village to the town. The town of Dhenkanal has been decked up with colourful lights with the arrival of Maa Gajalakshmi.

Gajalaxmi Puja has been organised in Dhenkanal since long years. This year the Mahabir Bazar Puja Committee is celebrating its 75th anniversary of Gajalaxmi puja. This time, Mahabir Bazar has built a high tower in the design of the Golden Temple of Amritsar, Punjab.

Besides, like in Durga Puja of Cuttack, in Gajalaxmi Puja of Dhenkanal, we see silver tableaus (Chandi Medha). These medhas have been decorated with silver tableaus in the markets like Meenabazar, Ganesh Bazar, Lakshmi Bazar, Kaivalya Bazar and Gudiya Nali. Gajalaxmi puja is going on in as many as a total of 38 puja mandaps in Dhenkanal town.

