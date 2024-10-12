Maa Durga being worshiped as Maha Dashami is observed in Sakti Peethas and Maha Navami in Mandaps today

Bhubaneswar: Maa Durga is being worshiped as Maha Dashami is being observed in Sakti Peethas and Maha Navami in Mandaps across Odisha today amid festive fervour.

Since morning, the priests are performing different rituals of Maa Durga amid the sound of bells and conch shells as per the occasion. Huge crowd of devotees are also seen visiting the Sakti Peethas and puja Mandaps to seek the blessings of the deity.

All necessary arrangements including tight security has been made for the smooth observance of the day. While the idols of goddess Durga are shining with gold and silver ornaments, the pandals and silver tableau (chandi medha) have been decorated with eye-catching lights and decorations.

