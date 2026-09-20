Man dies after cannabis-laden car hits bike in Boudh, Angry locals block NH-57

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Boudh: A bike rider was killed after a cannabis-laden car hit him near Champapur on National Highway 57 under the jurisdiction of the Boudh police station on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Adar from Mathura village.

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Following the accident, the agitated locals detained the car and blocked National Highway 57, bringing traffic between Bhubaneswar and Boudh to a standstill. The Boudh police have detained the driver and are attempting to pacify the crowd.

In another accident in Khordha, a trailer collided with a truck, which lead to the death of two people on Sunday morning. This tragic accident took place beneath the Totapada overbridge on National Highway 16, within the jurisdiction of the Khordha Adarsha Police Station, claiming two lives. The police have recovered the bodies and sent them to the hospital. The accident-hit truck remains at the roadside.