Lunar Eclipse on Dola Purnima: Rituals Suspended at Akhandalamani Temple for 13 Hours

Chandbali: Special rituals have been finalized at the famous Akhandalamani Temple in Odisha’s Bhadrak district ahead of the lunar eclipse scheduled to occur on the occasion of Dola Purnima.

As the eclipse coincides with the sacred full moon day, temple authorities have decided to suspend all rituals and worship from the beginning of ‘Paka Tyaga’ until the end of the eclipse period. During this time, public darshan of Baba Akhandalamani will also remain closed.

According to the temple schedule, ‘Paka Tyaga’ will begin at 6:15 am on Purnima. Prior to that, at around 3:30 am, the temple doors will open for the customary rituals, including Mangal Alati. This will be followed by Maha Snana and other traditional ceremonies. The deity will then be adorned in Digambara attire for the first ‘Balya Bhoga’ ritual.

Before 6:00 am, Baba will be dressed in Panchanana attire, after which the first ‘Anna Niti’ and Panchopachara Puja will be performed. The temple doors will close at 6:15 am as the eclipse-related restrictions come into effect.

Following the ‘Sarba Moksha’ of the eclipse at 6:47 am, the temple will reopen. Maha Snana and Alati will be conducted once again, after which the daily rituals, including Bada Singhara Besha and Dola Niti, will resume as per tradition.

Temple administration and servitors have informed that general darshan and all forms of public worship will remain suspended for nearly 13 hours in view of the eclipse. Devotees have been advised to plan their visit accordingly.