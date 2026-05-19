Lucknow-Odisha Special Train Announced: Check Dates & Route Details

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To tackle the surge of passengers in the summer and make it easier to travel between Lucknow and Odisha, East Coast Railway rolled out a new summer special train. This train runs directly between Gomti Nagar and Khurda Road, giving both regular commuters and long-distance travelers a smoother, more convenient ride. You don’t have to hop from one train to another anymore—this makes things so much simpler and takes away a lot of the stress, especially when seats are so hard to find during peak season.

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Here’s how it works: the summer special will run in both directions for a short stretch across May and June, lining up with the busiest travel time. Train No. 05064 leaves Gomti Nagar heading toward Khurda Road between May 28 and June 18. On the way back, Train No. 05063 travels from Khurda Road to Gomti Nagar from May 30 to June 20.

This train covers a huge distance and connects five big states—Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha. The train is scheduled to make commercial stoppages at an extensive list of major stations. Gorakhpur, Mau Junction, Varanasi, DD Upadhyaya, Sasaram, Dehri On Sone, Gaya, Koderma, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Gomoh, Adra, Bankura, Bishnupur, Midnapur, Hijli (Kharagpur), Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhubaneswar, and finally ends at Khurda Road. So, if you’re looking for a more direct and comfortable way to get across these states this summer, this train’s definitely worth your attention.