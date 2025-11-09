L&T Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyam visits KIIT-KISS, highly praises founder Achyuta Samanta

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Dream, be humble and achieve something before you turn 35, advises Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman and Managing Director S. N. Subrahmanyan to the students while taking part in the ‘Industry 5.0 Symposium’ of KIIT School of Management (KSOM) as the Chief Guest.

In his address during the symposium, which was held with the theme “Engineering the Future: Human Ingenuity Meets Technological Excellence,” Subrahmanyan focused on capturing the opportunities arising from the green hydrogen revolution, artificial intelligence and EV transformation. He highlighted the transforming industrial landscape brought about by renewable energy, artificial intelligence and sustainable technologies.

Advising students, he said, “Never forget the sacrifices made by your parents and teachers for your education. He urged them to pursue their dreams and move forward with a ‘can do’, ‘do it’ and ‘make it happen’ attitude.

Highlighting the major global changes shaping the future, he said, from the solar and green hydrogen revolutions to the transformation to artificial intelligence and EVs, countries like the UAE are already making significant strides in renewable energy. He informed that Abu Dhabi’s entire power system is powered by battery systems.

Advertisement

Subrahmanyan urged the students to explore the vast opportunities that lie ahead in AI, EVs and green energy. Blending corporate knowledge and personal advice, the L&T Chairman and Managing Director advised the students to stay strong and value their roots.

The event was attended by Professor Saranjit Singh, the Vice Chancellor of KIIT University, Professor Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, the Registrar, and Dr. Kumar Mohanty, the director of KIIT School of Management (KSOM), and other dignitaries.

In the morning, Subrahmanyan visited the KIIT and KISS campuses and spent time with the students. He also highly praised the efforts of KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta in empowering thousands of tribal students through KISS. “It is unbelievable what Dr. Achyuta Samanta has done. I honoured, prevailed and humbled by the fact that I could visit this campus and see for myself this lovely campus. I can only say that he (Achyuta Samanta) is truly divine human being,” he said in his reaction.