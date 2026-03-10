LPG Shortage in Bhubaneswar: Long queues seen outside at gas agencies

Bhubaneswar: Amid concerns over the Middle East conflict, long queues of consumers were seen outside gas agency in Bhubaneswar.

The customers have gathered at the agencies to collect gas cylinders at Lingaraj Gas Agency in Khandagiri, where people reportedly were seen standing all night to receive gas cylinders.

Several customers claim that despite booking cylinders 20–25 days ago, home delivery has not been made, forcing them to stand in long lines at the distributor point.

They have also alleged that home delivery services has been stopped and they had to visit the gas agency to collect the cylinders. They are also forced to buy LPG from the black market at around ₹110 per litre.