LPG cylinders explode during refiling in Bhubaneswar, one critical

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Bhubaneswar: In a chilling incident, multiple lpg cylinders exploded while refilling at a roadside shop in Ghatikia area of Khandagiri in Bhubaneswar and one person sustained critical injuries.

As per reports, the incident took place during gas refilling, where a fire broke out following consecutive cylinders blasts inside the shop.

Gas cylinders stored inside the shops began exploding, rapidly spreading flames and intensifying the blaze. Panic gripped in the area.

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Two scooters parked near the shop completely gutted in the fire and one person sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to Capital Hospital for medical aid.

On seeing the fire, the locals immediately alerted the fire services personnel. On being informed, the fire tenders pressed into service and tried to control the blaze.

No casualties have been reported so far.