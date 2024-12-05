LPG Cylinder explodes in marriage hall of Balangir, 4 injured

Balangir: A marriage function in Odish’a Balangir district was marred by an explosion of LPG Cylinder which left at least four people injured on Thursday.

The LPG Cylinder explosion occurred when a group of people were busy in preparing food for a marriage reception at Mangalam Marriage Palace, a wedding venue, in Titlagarh town of the district.

The intensity of the explosion was so severe that four workers present there sustained serious injuries. Soon, all of them were admitted at the Titlagarh sub-divisional hospital for treatment. Later, one of them was shifted to a Raipur-based hospital as his health condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, the local police is said to have started an investigation into the matter. They are reportedly questioning the catering staff and the gas cylinder supplier to ascertain the exact reason of the blast.

A pall of gloom descended on the locality following the unfortunate incident during a marriage function.