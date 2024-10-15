LPG cylinder burst in Gop, house reduced to ashes

Gop (Puri): In a scary incident a LPG cylinder burst in Gop block of Puri district in Odisha in the wee hours of Tuesday, said reports.

According to reports, the accident took place at the canal embankment near Begunia road of Vedpur Panchayat under Gop police station jurisdiction in Puri. A fire broke out in the house of a man identified as Babuli Sahu due to the LPG cylinder bursting out.

The house was burnt down completely along with the valuables and furniture. By the time the fire department reached the spot the house was reduced to ashes. On the other hand, the locals blamed the fire department for arriving late and demanded compensation for the family.

Reports further said that no person has been injured in the entire incident. Detailed reports awaited. Fire department probe underway.

