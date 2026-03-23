LPG Crisis Hits Small Hotels, Eateries in Bhubaneswar Hard

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The ongoing Middle East war has sent shockwaves to the local energy market, severely impacting small hotels and roadside eateries in the capital city, Bhubaneswar of Odisha. Traders are voicing concerns over their livelihoods as LPG gas cylinders becomes increasingly scarce.

With LPG gas cylinders nowhere in sight, small businesses are shutting down one by one. Despite assurances of an imminent resolution, reports of a thriving black market have surfaced, further exacerbating the crisis.

Small traders are forced to buy a gas cylinder in black at Rs 3,000, making it difficult to sustain their businesses.

Advertisement

In desperation, some have turned to wood fuel, but even that’s becoming hard to come by. The situation is dire, with many left struggling to keep their kitchens running. The crisis has left patrons hungry, as eateries are forced to shut or scale back operations.

The ripple effect of the global conflict is being felt deeply in Bhubaneswar, with small businesses bearing the brunt of the crisis. As the situation worsens, traders are calling for urgent relief measures to salvage their livelihoods.