Low-pressure system to bring more rain to Odisha, watch

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Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area has formed over North Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal, which could increase the rainfall activity in Odisha as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

The low pressure area is likely to move west-north-westwards and concentrate into a depression over North Andaman Sea by this evening and may concentrate further into a deep depression by September 22.

Meanwhile, rainfall activity has now commenced in Puri since Monday morning.

The sea has also got rough with increased waves and some spotting of winds. While the sea remains rough, fishermen are advised not to go into the sea between September 21 and 24.

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The Odisha government’s Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has asked district administrations to stay alert in view of the likelihood of heavy rains, water logging, lightning, landslides, and damage to life and property.

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Also read: IMD issues heavy rainfall warnings for Odisha as low pressure likely to intensify into deep depression