Low-Pressure system to bring heavy rain to Odisha from September 23: IMD

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha may witness heavy rainfall from September 23 as another low pressure area is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal around September 19, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The low pressure area is likely to form over north Andaman sea and its neighbourhood and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on September 19.

Afterwards, it is likely to reach the west-central and neighbourhood northwest Bay of Bengal off the coast of south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh on September 23.

IMD Director General Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said presently there is no assessment on the possible intensification of the system as a cyclone.

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IMD is continuously tracking the sea condition, atmospheric pressure and temperature and advices people not to believe in rumours.

Some isolated places of interior Odisha are likely to experience light to moderate rain or thundershower from September 22 and heavy to very heavy rain in a few places of south Odisha and one or two places in coast and interior Odisha on September 23.

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Also read: Rain To Continue Across Odisha Under Influence Of Cyclonic Circulation