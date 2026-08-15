Low Pressure Over Bay of Bengal to Bring Heavy To Very Heavy Rain in Odisha, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast intense rainfall across Odisha over the next 48 hours due to a low pressure area likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal.

An upper air cyclonic circulation is currently active over the west-central Bay of Bengal between 5.8 km and 7.6 km. Under its influence, a low pressure area is expected to develop over the north Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours.

The weather system is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning to several parts of the state.

Weather Warnings

16 August: Yellow alert issued for the entire state. Heavy rainfall of 7 to 11 cm is likely in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore. Thunderstorm with lightning and wind speed of 30-40 kmph is also likely.

17 August: Orange alert issued for Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore. Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall of up to 12 cm, thunderstorm, lightning and wind gusts of 40-50 kmph are expected. Yellow alert continues for the rest of the districts.

18 August: Red alert issued for Mayurbhanj and Balasore for heavy to very heavy rainfall. Orange alert for Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Cuttack. Rainfall of over 12 cm is likely in red alert districts. Wind speed may exceed 50 kmph along with lightning.

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19 August: Rainfall intensity is expected to decrease. Yellow alert for the entire state with moderate to heavy rain likely, especially in western Odisha districts like Balangir, Sonepur and Sambalpur.

Sea Condition

The sea will remain rough till 18 August. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

This is the second consecutive low pressure system affecting Odisha in recent weeks. The state recorded much above normal rainfall in July and in the first week of August. With another spell of heavy rain now forecast, concerns over flood-like situations have increased, particularly in north Odisha where Balasore and Bhadrak are already facing waterlogging.

The MeT department has urged people in low-lying areas to stay alert and follow local administration advisories.

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