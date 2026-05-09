Low-pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal by May 10

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Bhubanesware: A potential low-pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal by May 10-11, according to the predictions of several Meteorological Organizations.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, a cyclonic storm has formed over the south Andaman and it’s nearby areas. This development took place while we are still trying to ascertain on the formation of a possible cyclone.

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Meanwhile, the cyclonic storm has formed over one and a half kilometers above sea level. There is no information on whether the cyclonic storm will intensify further or not. However, the weather department has speculated that the cyclonic storm might turn into a low pressure. While the exact strength and movement of the system remain unclear, experts say the situation will become clearer after May 11, once the current trough line over central India weakens.

Meanwhile, several parts of the state have continued to receive moderate rains and thunderstorm activity over the past few days due to the prevailing weather conditions. The IMD has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds for most districts of Odisha from May 7 to May 13.

Also Read: IMD issues yellow warnings for thunderstorm with lightning in Odisha