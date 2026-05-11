Low pressure likely over Bay of Bengal today, rain alert for Odisha and South India

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Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department has predicted the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal today. However, no clear forecast has yet been issued regarding the system’s intensity, path, or the regions that may face its maximum impact.

According to the reports , a cyclonic circulation remains active over the Gulf of Mannar and nearby Sri Lanka coast. Under its influence, conditions are becoming favourable for the formation of a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal. At present, the system is in its early stage.

While some weather models indicate that the system may intensify into a depression, others suggest it could remain weak. As of now, there is no indication of a major cyclone threat. The movement and strength of the system are expected to become clearer within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Due to the impact of the likely low-pressure area, rainfall and thunderstorm activities are expected to increase across coastal Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. Wind speed may reach 40 to 50 kmph in several coastal regions.

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A weather warning has already been issued for Andhra Pradesh till May 14. The system may also bring relief from the intense heatwave conditions prevailing across eastern and southern India. Rainfall is likely to bring down temperatures and make weather conditions comparatively cooler.

Weather authorities may issue yellow or orange alerts for several coastal districts in the coming days. Fishermen and people living in coastal areas have been advised to follow official weather advisories as sea conditions are expected to remain rough.

Meanwhile, Kalbaisakhi activity continues across Odisha. The regional meteorological center has forecast thunderstorms in different districts till May 15. No major change in maximum temperature is expected during the next two to three days, but temperatures may rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius afterwards.

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