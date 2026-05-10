Low pressure likely over Bay Of Bengal, IMD Monitors cyclone possibility

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Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on Monday under the influence of an active cyclonic circulation over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining regions.

According to the reports , the developing system may trigger changes in weather conditions along the Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coasts in the coming days. However, there is still no clear indication on whether the system will intensify into a depression or cyclonic storm.

With severe heat and humid conditions prevailing across Odisha, all eyes are now on the Bay of Bengal as the weather system continues to develop. IMD stated that a low-pressure area is likely to take shape over the southwest Bay of Bengal soon due to the impact of the cyclonic circulation.

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Different weather models are currently showing varied predictions regarding the movement and intensity of the system. While some models hint at further intensification, no official confirmation has been issued yet regarding cyclone formation.

Meteorologists are closely monitoring the situation as the system develops over the sea. Further updates are expected in the next 24 hours.

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