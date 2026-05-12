Low pressure intensifies over Bay of Bengal, no cyclone threat yet

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Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal near the northern Sri Lankan coast under the influence of a cyclonic circulation. The system is expected to intensify further within the next 24 hours. However, the possibility of it developing into a cyclone currently remains low.

Weather models including ECMWF, NCUM and GFS have not predicted significant intensification of the system. However, according to the IMD’s GFS model, the low-pressure area may strengthen into a depression by May 17.

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The system is likely to move in the north and northeast direction. Due to its influence, rainfall and wind activity may increase in the coming days. The Meteorological Department has stated that the system is unlikely to have any direct impact on Odisha.

Meanwhile, thunderstorm-related rainfall accompanied by lightning has been forecast across the state till May 15. No major change in the maximum temperature is expected over the next two days.

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