Low Pressure Intensifies Over Bay of Bengal, Likely To Become Depression in 24 Hours

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Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal is intensifying and is likely to turn into a depression within the next 24 hours.

According to the IMD, the system moved west-northwestwards and now lies as a well-marked low pressure area over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the west-central Bay in the next 24 hours and into a deep depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay in the subsequent 24 hours.

The system is expected to move further and reach near the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts by the morning of September 23. However, there is no final confirmation yet on where it will make landfall.

Under its influence, some places in Odisha may witness rain with thunderstorm and gusty winds today. Wind speed over the sea may reach 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph, and the east-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal will remain rough to very rough.

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On September 23 and 24, extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm is likely at some places in south Odisha. During this period, wind speed may increase to 70-75 kmph in gusts.

Meanwhile, private weather forecaster Skymet said the system may turn into a depression today and a deep depression tomorrow. It has not ruled out the possibility of it intensifying further into the first cyclonic storm of 2026. However, it is too early to confirm its intensity, track and landfall point, Skymet said.

As of now, IMD has not declared it as a cyclone, while Skymet has indicated a possibility of cyclogenesis. So, a cyclone threat exists, but it is not confirmed yet. Its intensity and track will become clearer after the depression forms.