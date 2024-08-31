Low pressure intensifies into depression, Odisha to brace heavy rain

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department has predicted that the well-marked low-pressure area over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts moved west-northwestwards, intensified into a depression.

As per IMD’s report, the low-pressure system is expected to continue its west-northwestward movement and make landfall between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur, near Kalingapatnam, around midnight tonight affecting the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha.

“It is likely to move further west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur close to Kalingapatnam around midnight of today, the 31st August 2024”, tweeted the regional office of IMD.

Under the impact of low-pressure, Malkangiri, Nabarangapur, and Koraput districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall today. IMD has issued an orange warning to these three districts.

Similarly, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Balangir districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall today.