Low-pressure forms over Bay of Bengal off Southern Myanmar coast

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Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Benga, driven by an active cyclonic circulation over central Thailand on Sunday. It is expected to move towards the North Andaman Sea within 24 hours.

The low-pressure area formed off the southern Myanmar coast on Sunday, driven by a cyclonic circulation active over central Thailand.

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The cyclonic circulation associated with this low-pressure system extends up to an altitude of approximately 9.4 kilometers above mean sea level. The system is likely to move towards the North Andaman Sea and the adjoining Irrawaddy region of Myanmar over the next 24 hours.

The weather department is monitoring the system and will look out for it’s path and intensity. It is not yet clear whether it will intensify further, particularly after reaching the Andaman Sea, or what its subsequent trajectory will be.