Low pressure formed over Bay of Bengal, another low pressure by July 19: IMD

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area has formed over Northwest adjoining West central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha coast and extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

The weatherman further said that a shear zone runs roughly along 20°N between 3.1 & 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height.

The IMD also predicted that a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over west central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal around July 19. The cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal & adjoining Jharkhand & Odisha extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height has become less marked, it added.

Under the influence above mentioned low pressure area, squally weather with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph very likely over Northwest adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha coast from July 15 to 16.

Fishermen have been advised by the IMD to not to venture into sea area off south Odisha coast, Northwest adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal between July 15 and 16.

Weather warning for next five days:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 16.07.2024):

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati and Balangir.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Sonepur and Boudh.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 16.07.2024 to 8.30 AM of 17.07.2024):

YELLOW WARNING: Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of South Odisha and at a few places over the districts of North Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 17.07.2024 to 8.30 AM of 18.07.2024):

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Malkangiri and Koraput.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 18.07.2024 to 8.30 AM of 19.07.2024):

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Balangir.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 19.07.2024 to 8.30 AM of 20.07.2024):