Low pressure formed in Bay of Bengal now well-marked, yellow warning issued for 15 Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The low pressure that has formed in the Bay of Bengal (BoB) is now well-marked. Accordingly, yellow warning has been issued for 15 districts of Odisha for rain.

The regional meteorological centre has issued a warning for rain accompanied by thunderstorm in the state for two days. The low pressure formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal has now been well marked. It may move west-northwestwards.

Accordingly, yellow warning has been issued for rain with thunder in 15 districts. Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Ganjam, Gajapati and other districts may receive light rain with thunder.

Light rain with thunder is expected in various districts of coastal and western Odisha for today.

Meanwhile, Koraput town has been drenched in light rain with thunder since yesterday evening. Rain is pouring in Jeypore, Pattangi, Semiliguda, Nandapur and other areas of the district.

Kalbaisakhi storm is going on in Subarnapur district. Trees were uprooted in various places, asbestos from houses was blown away.

Several areas of Bargarh district have been hit by sudden heavy rains and hailstorms. This has damaged paddy, vegetable and rabi crops in large numbers. People are facing various problems due to unseasonal rains.