Low pressure develops over Bay of Bengal, rain in Odisha for the next 7 days

Bhubaneswar: Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal, a Low Pressure Area has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha coast.

Associated cyclonic circulation extended upto 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move northwestwards during next two days. A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over northeast Rajasthan to Low Pressure Area over North west Bay of Bengal off north Odisha coast across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level.



Light to Moderate Rainfall has occurred at most places over the districts of Coastal Odisha and at many places over the districts of interior Odisha with very heavy rainfall at one or two places over the district of Koraput of South Interior Odisha and heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Khurda, Rayagada and Jajpur of Odisha.

Day 1:

Yellow warning has been issued. Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur and Boudh.

Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Khurda, Puri, Balasore, Jajpur, Cuttack, Bolangir, Nuapada, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Koraput and Heavy to very heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak.

Day 2:

Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal and Heavy to very heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh. A yellow warning has been issued to the above districts.

Day 3:

Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar. A yellow warning has been issued to the above districts.

Light to moderate rain and thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha for day 4, 5, 6 and 7. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea along and off Odisha coast, North-West Bay of Bengal till June 30, 2024.