Low pressure area to develop over Bay of Bengal today

Bhubaneswar: Low pressure area to develop over the Bay of Bengal today. A cyclonic circulation is active over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjacent south Andaman Sea. Under its influence, a low pressure area will form today. A low pressure area will form in the southeast and its adjacent east-central Bay of Bengal.

It will move west-northwestwards and become more dense in the next 24 hours and will become fine. However, it will not have a significant impact on Odisha.

On the other hand, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in various parts of the state for the next 4 days. The Regional Meteorological Center has predicted this. Yellow warning has been issued for 12 districts of South Odisha and Coastal Odisha today. Thunderstorms are likely in these districts.

