Low-pressure area likely to intensify into depression over North Andaman Sea

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Bhubaneswar: The low-pressure area over south Myanmar coast and neighbourhood is very likely to intensify into a depression over the North Andaman sea area during next 24 hours, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

After reaching the severe cyclone stage, it is likely to move north-northwestwards during next 2 days towards the North East Bay of Bengal and Bangladesh. It is likely to move parallel to and close to the Myanmar-Bangladesh coast.

The system is very likely to cause rough to very rough seas with maximum wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph over the Andaman sea and along the Andaman and Myanmar coast.

Fishermen are advised not to go to the sea for 48 hours and those at sea are advised to come back to shore. Small boats and coastal shipping are also warned to be cautious.

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Rain or thundershowers would occur at a few places in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Rain or thundershowers would occur at most places in the Nicobar Islands and at a few places in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

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