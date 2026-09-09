Low-Pressure Area Likely to Form Over Bay of Bengal Tomorrow, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation is currently active over the North Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas, raising the possibility of the formation of a low-pressure area over the region tomorrow.

According to weather observations, the cyclonic circulation extends up to around 5.8 kilometres above the mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining regions.

The system may take shape over the west-central and north-west Bay of Bengal, near the adjoining coastal areas of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha. Its development could lead to increased cloud formation over the Bay of Bengal and an uptick in rainfall across parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

However, the system’s subsequent movement and intensity will become clearer only after the low-pressure area forms and further weather conditions are assessed.

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Weather officials are also closely monitoring changes in atmospheric conditions extending from the Andaman Sea towards the Bay of Bengal, which could influence the system’s future development.

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