Low pressure area likely to form over Bay Of Bengal: May intensify into first Cyclone of 2026

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Bhubaneswar: The first cyclone of 2026 is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal soon, according to the latest weather forecast by the regional Meteorological Centre.

However, the MeT have not revealed about the certainty regarding the formation of the cyclone, it’s route or landfall area and intensity details yet.

According to the latest weather forecast, a low-pressure area will likely form over the North Andaman Sea under the influence of a cyclonic circulation originating from the regions of Northern Thailand and adjacent Myanmar. Subsequently, it is expected to move towards the central Bay of Bengal and intensify further. By the 22nd, the system could evolve into a depression or a deep depression.

If favorable weather conditions prevail thereafter, the system has the potential to intensify further and develop into a cyclone. This would be the first tropical cyclone of 2026.

The coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal are being closely monitored in view of this potential cyclone.

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As the system has not fully formed yet, there is no definite information regarding its path, intensity, or potential landfall location.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated the likelihood of a low-pressure area forming over the North Andaman Sea and its vicinity.

According to the IMD, the system may gradually intensify and move in a west-northwest direction towards the South Odisha–North Andhra Pradesh coast.

However, the IMD has not yet confirmed whether it will intensify into a cyclone. A clearer picture regarding its trajectory and strength will emerge once the system evolves into a low-pressure area and subsequently into a depression.

If the system eventually intensifies into a ‘Cyclonic Storm’ then it will be called as ‘Arnab’. This name has been proposed by Bangladesh.