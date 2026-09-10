Low-Pressure Area Likely over Bay of Bengal today; Heavy Rain Forecast in North Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas today (Thursday), triggering an increase in rainfall across Odisha, particularly in the northern districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Warning for Mayurbhanj, where extremely heavy rainfall of more than 20 cm is likely at one or two places.

Orange Warnings have been issued for Keonjhar, Balasore and Bhadrak districts.

According to the weather department, a cyclonic circulation is currently active over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas, extending up to around 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the region.

The weather system is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds to several parts of Odisha over the next three days.

Mayurbhanj Under Red Warning

The impact of the system is expected to be strongest in northern Odisha from Thursday. From 8:30 am Thursday to 8:30 am Friday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at several places in Mayurbhanj, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm possible.

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Besides, Keonjhar, Balasore and Bhadrak districts may also experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places, prompting the IMD to issue an Orange Warning for these districts.

Several other districts are likely to witness heavy rain accompanied by lightning, thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph.

The main impact of the weather system is expected to shift towards southwestern Odisha on Friday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast in Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri, for which Orange Warnings have been issued.

Most of the other districts are likely to remain under a Yellow Warning.

However, no specific weather warning has been issued for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Bargarh during the period.

The IMD has warned that intense rainfall could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas. People have been advised to remain indoors or move to safe places during thunderstorms and lightning, and to stay away from open fields and water bodies.