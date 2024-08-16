Low pressure area forms over Northwest Bay of Bengal, Odisha to experience rainfall

Bhubaneswar: Under the influence of this low pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal, Odisha to experience heavy rainfall, said reports on Friday. There has been formation of a low pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of West Bengal and Bangladesh.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over South Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal, a low pressure area has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of West Bengal and Bangladesh in the morning today, that is on Friday.

Associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during next two to three days.

Under the influence of this low pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal, Odisha to experience heavy rainfall detailed reports in this regard awaited.

