Low Pressure Area Forms Over North Bay of Bengal, Rough Sea Conditions Likely for 48 Hours

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Bhubaneswar: A Low Pressure Area has reportedly already formed over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas today morning. Hence, rough sea conditions are likely for 48 hours.

According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation over North Bay of Bengal extending up to 5.8 km in the atmosphere has turned into a low pressure area.

Under its influence, rainfall will increase in Odisha for the next three days with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds.

The highest impact will be felt in North Odisha today. Extremely heavy rainfall of more than 20 cm is likely at one or two places in Mayurbhanj district from 8:30 AM today to 8:30 AM tomorrow. A Red Warning has been issued for the district.

The previous system had crossed North Odisha and adjoining West Bengal, but this system is likely to cross South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh. Hence, the impact will be more in South and South-interior Odisha including Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal and Boudh districts for the next 2-3 days, between September 10 to 13.

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Rainfall intensity is likely to decrease after September 13-14. Comparative rainfall in coastal districts like Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Kendrapara will be less.

Another low pressure is also likely to form around September 14.

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