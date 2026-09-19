Low Pressure Area Forms Over North Andaman Sea, Likely To Intensify Into Deep Depression: IMD

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Bhubaneswar: A Low Pressure Area has formed over North Andaman Sea and neighbourhood, the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Government of Odisha informed.

As per the IMD update at 1730 hrs IST of 19th September 2026, under the influence of the upper-air cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood, a Low Pressure area has formed over the same region at 1730 hrs IST today, the 19th September, 2026.

The system is very likely to move west-north-westwards and intensify gradually into a depression over east central Bay of Bengal on 21st September and into a deep depression over west central Bay of Bengal on 22nd September.

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Continuing to move west-north-westwards it is very likely to reach west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal near south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts around 23rd September morning, the bulletin stated.