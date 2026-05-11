Low pressure area forms, no major cyclone threat as of now

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Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lankan coast.

According to weather officials, the system is likely to intensify into a depression within the next 48 hours.

Under its influence, rainfall and wind activity may increase across several districts of Odisha. Rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning has been forecast, especially in coastal and southern Odisha.

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A cyclonic circulation remains active over the Gulf of Mannar and nearby Sri Lankan coast. While some weather models suggest the system could strengthen into a depression, others indicate it may remain weak.

As of now, there is no indication of any major cyclone threat.