Low pressure area formed over east-central Bay of Bengal, watch

Bhubaneswar: Low Pressure Area has been formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal (BoB) and adjoining North Andaman Sea. This has been predicted by the MeT Department in a special message based on the position at 05.30 Hrs IST of 21st October 2024.

Under the influence of yesterday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over North Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal, a Low Pressure Area formed over the East-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea in the early morning (0530 hours IST) of today, the 21st October 2024.

It is very likely to move west-north-westwards and intensify into a depression by 22nd October morning and into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October, 2024 over east-central Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is very likely to move north-westwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 24th October morning.

The chief secretary will hold meetings with the district collectors today regarding the possible cyclone. He will review the preparation for this cyclone in this meeting. Secretaries of various departments including the SRC will be present in this meeting.

Due to the impact of cyclone, there will be reportedly very heavy rain in Puri, Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur. Whether cyclone DANA will hit Odisha on 24th or not it yet to be estimated from now. The SRC has informed that the fishermen are prohibited from going to the sea till the next 26th.

