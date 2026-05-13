Lovebirds found hanging from banyan tree in Jajpur

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Jajpur: Mangalpur police in Jajpur district seized a young couple’s bodies hanging from a tree near the Naun-Mania sluice gate at Mohantypatna village of the district today.

A team of cops from the Mangalpur police reached the spot after getting information about the tragic incident and recovered the bodies of the young couple hanging from the branch of a banyan tree.

The deceased couple has been identified as Samir Das of Ishwarpur village and Surekha Malik of Mohantypatna village. Their bodies were tied with a dupatta.

While police are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the lovebird’s death, it is suspected that they died by suicide due to lover failure.

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The girl was seen wearing sindoor, mangalsutra, alta, and bangles on her hands like a married woman while the boy’s hands also had traces of alta and sindoor.

It is said that Samir, who works at a plywood company in Kerala, had returned home a few days ago but was missing from the house since Monday evening.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

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