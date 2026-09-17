Love Triangle in Rourkela: Man pushes friend to death from water tank

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Rourkela: A man allegedly pushed his friend to death from the top of an under-construction water tank following a dispute over a woman in Trinath Colony under Lathikata police limits in Rourkela.

The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Mallick, a resident of Lathikata police limits of Sundargarh.

According to preliminary information, Abhishek and his friend Kuna Das were consuming alcohol at the partially constructed water tank in the colony on Wednesday night. Both men were reportedly in a relationship with the same woman.

A dispute allegedly broke out between the two friends after it emerged that the woman was more inclined towards Abhishek. During the altercation on top of the water tank, Kuna allegedly pushed Abhishek, causing him to fall from the structure.

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Abhishek sustained critical injuries and reportedly died on the spot.

However, on being informed, Lathikata police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Police subsequently arrested Kuna Das in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to Abhishek’s death.