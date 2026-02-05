Love, Sex, and Dhoka: Woman sits in protest outside lover’s house in Ganjam

Advertisement

Polsara: In a fresh case of Love, sex, and Dhoka, a woman is sitting in protest outside a man’s house, who she alleged that had lured her to have physical relation with him on pretext of marriage. The incident took place in Gunathupada village under the Kabisuryanagar police limits in Ganjam district on Thursday.

According to the allegations brought by the woman, a man named Tulu had promised to marry her and coaxed her to have sex with her. The duo had reportedly fled to Surat and stayed there for a few years. Tulu promised to marry her upon returing to their village. However, he abandoned her at a bus stop on the way to the village.

Later, she filed a complaint at the Kabisuryanagar police station regarding this matter. However, upon getting no results from the complaint, the woman decided to sit in protest outside the man’s house demanding justice. She has threatened to commit suicide outside his house if she does not get justice.