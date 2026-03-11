Love on Snapchat turns tragic for girl as youth traps her in love, makes obscene video viral

Bhubaneswar: Love after meeting on social medial platform ‘Snapchat’ turned tragic for a young girl as a youth betrayed her after trapping her to be in a relationship in Tamando area of Bhubaneswar.

The arrested youth identified as Swarup Dash, an engineer by profession.

As a complaint lodged by the girl at Tamando Police station, she came across Swarup on Snapchat and gradually they entered into love relationship.

After winning the girl’s trust, the accused engineer allegedly kept physical relationship with her which he recorded on his mobile phone. Later, he used the obscene video to blackmail her and threatened her to do whatever he wanted.

When the girl opposed, Swarup betrayed her by sending the obscene video to her family members and his friends. Finding no other option, the girl lodged a complaint at Tamando Police station and sought action against him and justice for herself.

Based on the complaint, Tamando Police initiated an investigation, arrested Swarup Dash from Madhuban area of Paradeep and forwarded him to the court. Further probe into the matter is underway.