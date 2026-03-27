Lord Ram’s birth rituals to be observed at Puri Srimandira on Ram Navami today, temple to remain shut for 5 hours for public darshan, watch

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Puri: Today is the holy Ramanavami. The sky is resonating with the name of Lord Rama.

On this auspicious day, Lord Ram’s birth rituals will be observed at the Srimandira of Puri in Odisha on the occasion of Ram Navami today. And for that the famous Lord Jagannath temple in this holy city will remain shut for 5 hours for public darshan.

As per the information received, the birth rituals of Lord Rama will commence in the temple after the Madhyanha (afternoon) Dhupa Bhoga. Hence, public darshan of Chaturdhamurti will be closed from the beginning to the end of these rituals. Public darshan will be closed from 5 pm to 10 pm.

On the other hand, there is a tradition of commencement of the ‘Ratha Katha Chirata’ (cutting of the woods that have come for construction of the Chariots for the upcoming Rath Yatra 2026) on Ram Navami day.

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For this, a team will travel to Cuttack along with the Mala (Garland) and Mahaprasad offered from the temple. On today’s holy Ramanavami tithi, after the Mala and Mahaprasad are offered at the Saw mill in Cuttack’s Khupuria, the work of cutting the chariot wood will begin. Three Dhaura wood logs will be worshipped and the Chirata work will begin.

These three Dhaura wood logs had been worshipped during the last Saraswati Puja. And after today’s chirata work, the work of construction of the chariots will begin on the occasion of the upcoming Akshaya Trutiya.

Watch the video here:

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