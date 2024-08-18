Lord Lingaraj goes hungry once again due to dispute among servitors

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The presiding deity in Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar is going hungry once again since Saturday evening due to some dispute among the servitors.

The two groups PujaPanda Nijog and Badu Nijog fought over paitalagi’ (sacred thread) ritual and has kept Lord Lingaraj hungry since yesterday evening.

According to sources, the dispute over the rituals is going on past five years and it has also reached the court after both the groups want to do the honours first.

Earlier in 2023, daily rituals of Lord Lingaraj was disrupted amid the ongoing dispute between three groups of servitors over an alleged land encroachment issue and they had kept Lord without food.