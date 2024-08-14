Lord Balabhadra Pahandi mishap in Puri: Probe committee submits report to SJTA Chief

Bhubaneswar: Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee on Wednesday informed that he has received the report of the committee that investigated Lord Balabhadra’s pahandi mishap during Rath Yatra.

Taking to his X handle, the SJTA Chief Administrator said that he has received the report of the probe panel and the report will be discussed at the next meeting of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee following which a final decision will be taken.

ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ।

ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷ ଘୋଷଯାତ୍ରା ସମୟରେ ଶ୍ରୀ ବଳଭଦ୍ର ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ ଆଡପ ପହଣ୍ଡି ଅଘଟଣ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଗଠିତ ତିନିଜଣିଆ ଅଧିକାରୀ କମିଟି ତାଙ୍କ ତଦନ୍ତ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଆଜି (ଅଗଷ୍ଟ ୧୪ ତାରିଖ) ମତେ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଏହାକୁ ଆସନ୍ତା ଶ୍ରୀ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ମନ୍ଦିର ପରିଚାଳନା କମିଟି ବୈଠକରେ ଆଲୋଚନା ପୂର୍ବକ ପରବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନିଆଯିବ।… — Arabinda K Padhee (@arvindpadhee) August 14, 2024

It is to be noted here that the idol of Lord Balabhadra fell on the ramp (charamala) while it was being taken out from the chariot to be taken to the Gundicha temple in Pahandi on July 9. As many as seven servitors were injured in the incident.

Taking a serious note of the incident, a the three-member committee comprising an Additional District Magistrate, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator and a Deputy Superintendent of Police was formed to probe the matter.

In course of the investigation, the committee reportedly questioned Badagrahi of Lord Balabhadra, Khuntia servitors, Pratihari servitors, JTP, SJTA Chief Administrator and senior Daitapati servitors over the Pahandi mishap.

