WATCH: LoP Naveen Patnaik writes to Odisha BJP MPs urging them to seek reversal of MMDR amendments

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Bhubaneswar: Leader of the Opposition and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik has written a letter to BJP Members of Parliament from Odisha, urging them to challenge and demand a reversal of the newly passed Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026.

He called August 13, the day on which the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was passed in the Lok Sabha, as a ‘Black Day’ for Odisha.

He wrote, “Our Parliament is the highest temple of Indian democracy. As a member of Parliament, you are the voice of Odisha in this highest forum of democracy. The people of Odisha elected you in good faith to protect and further their interests. It is therefore a matter of utmost concern that you voted in favour of one of the most arbitrary legislations that will have far reaching adverse implications for the people of Odisha who put their trust in you.

August 13th which saw the passage of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha with your support was a black day for Odisha.”

He added, “The Bill was passed with less than ten minutes of discussion in the Lok Sabha, despite having provisions with far reaching implications for the people of Odisha. This was not an ordinary piece of legislation. Odisha undoubtedly will be the worst affected by this legislation. As you are well aware, Odisha accounts for nearly 44% of India’s mineral wealth. For decades, Odisha has contributed its mineral wealth to the building of India’s steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors. India stands taller and stronger today because of the immense contribution made by Odisha and her people.”

He also wrote down the loss the state would incur annually with this law. He wrote, “The estimated annual loss would be more than Rupees 12 thousand crores leading to lakhs of crores of rupees over time. But the bigger loss is that in a single legislative stroke the control over our own minerals and our mineral bearing lands was taken away from us. And this happened under your watch.”

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He further added that the law is an injustice to the children and youth of the state and an injustice to the dream of an empowered Odisha. He stated, “This law is an injustice to the children and youth of Odisha, whose future is linked to the resources and opportunities of this State. It is an injustice to the people of Odisha who bear the pollution, displacement, environmental degradation and the hazards and hardships of mining.

And, above all, it is an injustice to the dream of an empowered Odisha, that has the confidence and resources to determine its own future.”

The opposition leader has appealed to the MPs to listen to their conscience and think about the future generations of Odisha, and wrote, “I earnestly appeal to you to listen to your conscience and think about the future generations of Odisha. I appeal to you to challenge and call for a reversal of the amendment made in the MMDR Act that takes away the powers of the state government.”

At last he emphasized that the History remembers and honours those who raise their voice when injustice is done to their people and its resources.

“History remembers and honours those who raise their voice when injustice is done to their people and its resources. History will judge you not by the party you stood with, but by whether you stood up for Odisha when it mattered most. You are standing at a historic juncture with a choice to stand and fight for the state and the people who sent you to the Lok Sabha with a mandate to protect their interests,” Naveen ended the letter with this statement.