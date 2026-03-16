LoP Naveen Patnaik visits SCB ICU, reviews treatment of injured

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik today visited the fire-affected ICU at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, and reviewed the situation following the tragic incident.

Earlier in the day, a fire tragedy claimed the lives of as many as 11 patients in the ICU and left some others critical.

During his visit, Patnaik inspected the damaged ICU, met the injured patients who had been shifted to other wards, and discussed their treatment and condition with the attending doctors.

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Patnaik expressed deep concern over the fire incident, stating that such an occurrence in the ICU of a premier government medical institution is extremely serious and needs thorough review.

Cuttack Mayor Subhash Singh and several senior BJD leaders accompanied the Leader of Opposition during the visit to SCB Medical College and Hospital.