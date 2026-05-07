LoP Naveen Patnaik targets Odisha government over Balianta lynching case, demands strict action to ensure people’s safety

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik today targeted the state government over the Balianta lynching case and demanded strict action to ensure safety of people across the state.

Taking to his X handle, Patnaik said, “The incident in Balianta, near Bhubaneswar, where a young man was beaten to death in broad daylight is utterly barbaric. Even as such a heinous event unfolds near the state capital, the government’s inexplicable silence is shocking the people of the state.”

“If such incidents are occurring in the presence of police, whom will people turn to for protection? Why is the police administration and the government so helpless before criminals?,” he questioned.

Advertisement

The LoP also said, “If the government is incapable of preventing such incidents in the suburbs of Bhubaneswar, then the state of the entire state is clearly imaginable. In the recent barbaric incidents in Hinjili, Kanasa, and Dhenkanal, what exemplary actions has the government taken?

He further asked asking why is the government endangering the safety of ordinary citizens? A government cannot run on grand speeches, nor on empty bombast, he mentioned.

The government must immediately take strict action to ensure the safety of the people and law and order in Odisha, Naveen demanded.