LoP Naveen Patnaik honours women leaders of Hinjli as Pochilima GP secures top state rank

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Bhubaneswar: After the Pochilima Gram Panchayat of Hinjli Block was adjudged the best Gram Panchayat of the state by the Union Ministry of Panchayat Raj for demonstrating excellence in all fields, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and Hinjli MLA Naveen Patnaik today felicitated the Pochilima Sarpanch and Samiti members.

Today, at Naveen’s residence, Pochilima Sarpanch Ranjita Kumari Das, Samiti Sabha member Aarati Nayak, Belgaon Sarpanch Laxmi Sahu and Samiti member Lily Panda were felicitated by Naveen Patnaik for this remarkable achievement.

It is worth mentioning here that in Pochilima Panchayat, which has a population of about 6,000, pucca houses have been built for everyone and all eligible senior citizens have been included in the Madhubabu Pension Scheme. While the infant and maternal mortality rate is zero percent, 100 percent vaccination has been achieved. Besides, 28 Women self-help group (SHGs) members have become self-reliant by cultivating fish in four ponds and producing 6.5 tons of fish annually. Through Mission Shakti, 65 SHGs members of the panchayat have become self-reliant with the help of banks.

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The women elected representatives of both the panchayats were felicitated by the Hinjli MLA and expressed their gratitude to him for this success. Later, the sarpanch and members of the Samiti were felicitated by the party’s senior vice president Debi Prasad Mishra at Shankha Bhawan.