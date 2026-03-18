LoP Naveen Patnaik highlights family’s philanthropic legacy, clarifies trust funding

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik recounted Biju Patnaik’s charitable contributions, announces personal initiative to establish new welfare trust.

Recalling the life of his father, Biju Patnaik, Naveen Babu said the late leader was widely admired for his philanthropic efforts. He noted that at the age of 30, Biju Patnaik donated the prestigious Kalinga Prize for the Popularization of Science in Paris to promote scientific awareness, among several other charitable initiatives undertaken during his lifetime.

Patnaik further stated that he, along with his siblings, donated their ancestral residence ‘Anand Bhavan’ in Cuttack to the people of Odisha, describing it as a gesture aimed at serving public interest.

Detailing his personal initiative, Naveen Patnaik said that prior to undergoing a critical neck surgery in Mumbai, he consulted legal and financial experts in Delhi and decided to establish a public trust in his father’s name. The trust, he said, was created to support the welfare of the people of Odisha.

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Emphasizing transparency, he added that the trust was launched with a personal contribution of ₹1 lakh from his own funds.

He also categorically clarified that no funds from the Biju Janata Dal or any other political party were used, addressing what he described as misleading reports circulating in sections of the media.

The former Chief Minister’s statement comes amid ongoing public discussions regarding the funding and intent behind the trust.

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