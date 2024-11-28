LoP Naveen Patnaik eats “Panipuri,” video becomes viral; Watch

Bhubaneswar: Odisha leader of opposition (LoP) and BJD president Naveen Patnaik who rarely, almost never, have any street food was seen in a small video enjoying some bites of panipuri, one of the most common street foods in Odisha or even in India.

In the video, Patnaik, surrounded by his PSOs and others, can be seen asking to serve him some pani puri. Without any delay, the vendor too prepared the same for him.

Patnaik asked for second one after happily having the first pani puri. From his facial expression it can be ascertained that the former Chief Minister of the State loved and enjoyed the street food.

Before leaving the spot, he had a small chat with the vendor and thanked him for serving the panipuri.

While the exact source of the video is yet to be known, it is assumed that the BJD president attended the marriage ceremony of former MLA Prabhat Ranjan Biswal’s daughter in Cuttack on last night during which he had the panipuri.

Meanwhile, the video of Naveen having panipuri was filmed by some unknown persons and became viral after the individual shared with others.

WATCH: