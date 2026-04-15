LoP Naveen Patnaik demands special Assembly Session on Odisha’s representation concerns due to delimitation

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik raised serious concerns over the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, urging CM Mohan Charan Majhi to safeguard Odisha’s political representation.

In a strongly worded three-page letter, the BJD supremo cautioned that while Odisha’s Lok Sabha seats may increase in absolute terms, its proportional share in Lok Lok Sabha is set to decline, potentially weakening the state’s national voice.

Calling the issue critical to Odisha’s future, Naveen Patnaik appealed for a special session of the State Assembly within 48 hours to adopt a resolution protecting the state’s political rights.

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He also emphasised the need for a united stand, assuring full support from the BJD.

The development comes ahead of a special Parliament session where key bills, including the delimitation proposal and women’s reservation, are slated for discussion. Naveen Patnaik has placed Odisha’s concerns at the centre of a broader national debate.