LoP Naveen condoles Odia youth’s death in drone strike in Russia, urges Odisha govt to bring back his body

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik today condoled an Odia youth’s death in drone strike in Russia and urged the Odisha government to bring back his body.

Taking to his X handle, Naveen said, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of A. Ramaya, a young man from Ganjam, Odisha, in a drone attack in Russia by Ukraine. While praying for the eternal peace of his immortal soul, I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members during this sorrowful time.”

“I urge the state government to immediately provide assistance to bring the mortal remains of A. Ramaya, a young man from Chikiti, he added.

According to reports, Ramaya had gone to work in a Russian company through an agency a month ago. A youth from Pater Tali village near Madhabhand village, who was working in another company there, informed Ramaya’s family about his sad demise.

Advertisement

After hearing about Ramaya’s death news, his family met the Ganjam District Magistrate and requested him to take steps to bring his body to home in Odisha and perform the last rites.

ୟୁକ୍ରେନର ଡ୍ରୋନ୍ ଆକ୍ରମଣରେ ଋଷିଆରେ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଯୁବକ ଏ.ରମୟାଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଏପରି ଦୁଃଖଦ ସମୟରେ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ଗଭୀର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। ଚିକିଟିର ଯୁବକ ଏ.ରମୟାଙ୍କ ମରଶରୀର ପରିବାର ଲୋକଙ୍କ ନିକଟକୁ ଫେରାଇ ଆଣିବା… — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 18, 2026