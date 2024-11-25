Looter dies while fleeing from scene after snatching mobile phone in Odisha’s Balasore district

Soro: In a rare incident, a looter died while he was fleeing from the scene after snatching a costly mobile phone from a woman in Balasore district of Odisha on Monday. The incident took place near Dahisada on the National Highway No. 16 in Soro area of the district.

The deceased looter has been identified as a person from Madanapur under Gopalpur Police Station limits.

As per reports, the looter snatched a costly mobile phone from a woman who was travelling in a bike and then was fleeing from the scene.

At this juncture his bike skidded and the miscreant fell down on the road. He sustained critical injury.

Later, he was taken to the hospital in Soro where the doctors declared him dead.

It has been learnt that earlier also that the looter was involved in many other loot cases earlier. Police investigation of the case is underway.